IPL 2019, DC vs MI Live Match Streaming: When and How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match live stream?

IPL 2019 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Rishabh Pant will be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion when a buoyant Delhi Capitals aim to replicate its stellar away form at home against the Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League. Pant has been mum on being ignored for the World Cup in favour of Dinesh Karthik and it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old’s bat responds to the disappointment.

With 10 points from eight games, both teams are on course to make the play-offs. While that counts as familiar territory for three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Capitals are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, having not finished in the top-four since 2012.

When is DC vs MI in Indian Premier League?

DC vs MI match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Thursday, April 18, 2019. It is the 34th match of the tournament.

Where is DC vs MI Indian Premier League match?

DC vs MI in Indian Premier League will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Advertising

What time is DC vs MI Indian Premier League match?

DC vs MI match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs MI Indian Premier League match?

DC vs MI match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between DC vs MI?

DC vs MI match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.