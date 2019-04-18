DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 34 Live Updates: Capitals host Mumbai Indians in top-table clash

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, DC vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Both the sides have met earlier in the season with Delhi winning the contest by 37 runs.

IPL 2019, DC vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After winning three matches on the trot, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to solidify their position in the Playoffs race when they host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. After struggling in the initial phase of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, the team has bounced back and have secured crucial wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians also are not very far from their opponent as they are placed just one spot behind Delhi on the points table with equal number of points. Both the sides have met earlier in the season with Delhi winning the contest by 37 runs.

Chennai were shut down by the wily Rashid Khan and knuckleball-specialist Sandeep Sharma in the middle overs before David Warner blasted away in powerplay to close the game [SRH vs CSK: MATCH REPORT]

DC vs MI: PREVIEW

Delhi Capitals, who sit second on the points table with 10 points after eight matches, take on Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday in their ninth match of the campaign. [READ MORE]

Both the teams are placed in the top four of the points table and will look forward to secure the crucial two points in the clash tonight. However, Delhi will be a little high on confidence as they have defeated Mumbai by 37 runs earlier in the season.  

PROBABLE XI:

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

