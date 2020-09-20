DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Ricky Ponting vs Anil Kumble

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LIVE: Ricky Ponting vs Anil Kumble

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener.

Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material.