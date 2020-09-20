scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 20, 2020
DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Ricky Ponting vs Anil Kumble

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab in the second match of IPL 2020

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 20, 2020 10:04:53 am
IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LIVE: Ricky Ponting vs Anil Kumble

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble are arguably two of the biggest names in cricket and the dazzling array of talent in both the teams would seek to draw inspiration from their respective heavyweight coaches in their tournament opener.

Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, more so in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. The match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will also be a face-off between skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both seen as future India captaincy material.

10:04 (IST)20 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome to IPL 2020 as the tournament now moves to the second day after the thriller CSK vs MI opening match. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Dubai.

On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer. In this scenario, India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (strike-rate below 120), who was bought from Rajathan Royals, may be left out. The KXIP also boast of some of the finest clean hitters in the form of Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and Rahul himself.

