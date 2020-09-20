IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab vs Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score: Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Another exciting day of cricket awaits us as Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening clash in the Indian Premier League season. Both the sides are led by two youngsters, who would look to use this opportunity as a learning experience. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi produced some brilliant performance in the previous season, and the team would hope for a similar show in this edition too. A lot of eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who also had a phenomenal IPL last season but has been constantly being under the radar for his moderate show in the international arena.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul who is leading the KXIP side for the first time, would look to start the campaign on a positive note. The team had finished sixth in the previous season and the franchise would be hoping to see their fortune change in this edition. Apart from KL, the team would look forward to a destructive show from Chris Gayle, who on his day can single-handedly tear any opponent apart.