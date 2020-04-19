Andre Russell’s carnage to Shoaib Akhtar’s dream debut: 12 years of KKR vs DC rivalry

In the previous two editions, Andress Russell has terrorised Delhi by amassing 192 runs in just 91 deliveries. (Source: IPL) In the previous two editions, Andress Russell has terrorised Delhi by amassing 192 runs in just 91 deliveries. (Source: IPL)

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in an indefinite postponement with the possibility of it being cancelled. So we’re reliving some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (RCB) was set to be the blockbuster match of the day (April 19) as per the original schedule.

India is a cricket-mad country and its robust structure has always offered enthusiasts with cricketing events throughout the year. Be it domestic or the international arena, the cricketers in our country are household figures and with the onset of Indian Premier League (IPL) the foreigners have also received endless love from the fans.

Now with sports taking a backseat amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the fans are missing out on arguably the most enthralling T20 league off all time – the IPL. Looking back at the original schedule, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals would have locked horns against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders. However, with no game, we rewind the fond memories from this fixture, which was often headlined by the game’s greatest players.

Head-to-Head

In total 24 matches have been played between both sides, out of which Kolkata have emerged victorious on 13 occasions. Delhi have won 10, while one match in the maiden season was called off without a single delivery being bowled.

Andre Russell’s one-man show

One cricketer who has particularly dictated the proceedings of this fixture is Andre Russell. The Windies all-rounder has left a lasting impact and his knocks make him the most dreadful player of this fixture. In the previous two editions, Russell has terrorised the Delhi franchise by amassing 192 runs in just 91 deliveries, which includes 20 sixes and 10 fours.

In the clash in 2018, Russell smashed 41 in just 12 deliveries, helping KKR post a gigantic 200 on the board. However, his efforts were overlooked and Nitish Rana was named the Man of the Match as Kolkata overpowered Delhi by 71 runs.

In 2019, both innings by Russell were superlative, smashing 41 in 12 balls in the first match and he maintained the same stance in the second contest, scoring 62 in 28 balls.

OTHER PERFORMANCES

2018: Unbeatable Shreyas Iyer

The no. 4 conundrum may have led India to its downfall in the World Cup, but it seems that they have finally found the ideal candidate for this position in the form of Shreyas Iyer.

Everyone is aware about the talent instilled in Shreyas, but his 40-ball 93 still remains as one of the finest innings of his IPL career. His brilliant show in this match helped Delhi comfortably breach the 200-run mark, thus setting a mental barrier for the opponent.

In response, KKR couldn’t handle the pressure well, faltering by 55 runs in the 220-run chase.

2017: Gambhir rolls over Delhi

Delhi boy Gautam Gambhir has led the Bengal side to two IPL glories. In 2017, Gambhir’s match-winning 71 from 52 balls helped KKR chase down a challenging 161 in less than 17 overs. The left-handed batsman had then remained unbeaten to guide his side home, which they won comfortably by seven wickets.

2016: Delhi in shambles

In 2016, Australia’s chinaman Brad Hogg combined with Russell, producing one of the most effective bowling performances of IPL history. The duo bowled seven overs between themselves and shared three wickets each to bundle out Delhi on 98 in 17.4 overs. Hogg completed his four overs quota, while Russell managed to scalp the three wickets with one over still remaining in his account.

KKR in response chased down the target quite comfortably winning the contest by nine wickets.

2010: Warner sweeps Kolkata aside

After electing to bat first, it looked like the decision by Delhi had backfired with Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Dinesh Karthik returning to pavilion in the first three overs. However, a brave display by Australian batsman David Warner helped Delhi post a challenging 177/4 on the board. Warner’s fight continued till the final ball of the Delhi innings, with the Aussie returning unbeaten on 107 from 69 balls after 20 overs. He was well supported by Paul Collingwood, the unsung hero of the match, as the pair added 128 runs for the fourth wicket.

Kolkata in response could only produce 137/9, thus losing the contest by 40 runs.

2008: Shoaib Akhtar’s glorious chapter

The stage was set for Shoaib Akhtar’s debut in IPL and he couldn’t have asked for a more fairytale beginning. The Rawalpindi Express wreaked havoc on the opponent with his breathtaking pace and also stood out as the best player of the match.

It all happened with then KKR skipper and local boy Sourav Ganguly winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, KKR failed to impose any threat on the opponent’s mind as they could only manage a paltry 133/6 on the board.

However, the odds turned in the favour of KKR with Akhtar dismantling the Delhi top-order. The former Pakistan cricketer removed Gambhir, Sehwag, AB de Villiers, and Manoj Tiwary cheaply as Delhi was bowled out for 110 in 17.5 overs. Akhtar returned with clinical figures of 4/11 in three overs, helping KKR win the low-scoring match by 23 runs.

