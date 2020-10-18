DC vs CSK: Rishabh Pant pranks Ricky Ponting, Indian and South African teammates hug each other

Kagiso Rabada hugs Faf du Plessis after their mid-pitch collision during the DC vs CSK match (BCCI/IPL)

It was a tight game as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-over finish, but there were also some moments of camaraderie that stood out.

Rishabh Pant, sidelined by an injury, but never one to be kept out of the picture, barged into an interview DC head coach Ricky Ponting was giving to the on-air commentators. He stood just behind Ponting, nodding his head in agreement as the unknowing Ponting stressed a point.

When Ponting did realize what Pant was up to, at the commentator’s suggestion, he said he would have liked to have Pant batting in the middle instead.

There were two other moments of camaraderie on the field — both in the heat of battle — both between international teammates.

Faf du Plessis was winded up after a mid-pitch collision with Kagiso Rabada and as he took a moment to recover, Rabada came up to him and hugged his South Africa captain.

Later in the DC chase, Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan had the friendliest of disagreements. Jadeja was sure he had got him out with a direct hit. Dhawan was sure he had made his ground. As the umpire went upstairs, the Indian teammates ended their difference of opinions with a hug.

The match was decided in a final over in which Axar Patel smashed 17 runs to seal the deal in DC’s favour and take them to the top of the points table.

