IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hoping to go to the top of the table in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Saturday.

Sitting on the opposite ends of the points-table, both DC and CSK will be looking for a win in Sharjah. While the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be aiming to solidify their chances of making it to the playoffs with ease, the MS Dhoni-led team will be battling for survival. In the two teams’ previous encounter, Delhi got the better of Chennai by 44 runs. With match-winners on both the batting and bowling department, Delhi are the favourites ahead of the clash.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK begin?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK take place?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK?

The IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

