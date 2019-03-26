DC vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings for first home game

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Predicted Playing 11 for today's match LIVE updates: Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings for first home game of IPL 2019 season today.

IPL 2019 Match, DC vs CSK LIVE: Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla.

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today’s Match LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings both got their IPL 2019 campaign going with confident wins. Delhi got the better of Mumbai Indians while Chennai annihilated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. In (MS) Dhoni vs (Rishabh) Pant, it will be a battle of veteran vs youth at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

The nature of the Kotla track makes CSK favourites helped by the spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir. The Kotla pitch, which gets slower with time, might force Dhoni to start with his pacers and keep Harbhajan and Tahir for the overs when Pant is expected to be in action.

CSK in the nets

Chennai Super Kings' players are sweating it out before the match gets underway in the evening. 

Last night in the IPL

On Monday night, Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in their first game of the season. Away from Chris Gayle's big hitting, the attention was stolen by R Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler. Within the rules but fair to the game? That has divided the cricket world. A recap of what happened in Jaipur

Preview

With the game scheduled to begin at 8 PM, a quick preview of the game ahead of us.

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL fixture between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. All eyes will be fixed on the keepers for both teams - MS Dhoni for CSK and Rishabh Pant for DC. Who will come out on top? 

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will look to make it two wins in two matches with focus on veteran MS Dhoni and protege in the making Rishabh Pant at the Feroz Shah Kotla. CSK got their season underway with a win over RCB and DC dispatched MI at the Wankhede.

