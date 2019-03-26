DC vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings for first home game

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today’s Match LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings both got their IPL 2019 campaign going with confident wins. Delhi got the better of Mumbai Indians while Chennai annihilated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. In (MS) Dhoni vs (Rishabh) Pant, it will be a battle of veteran vs youth at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

The nature of the Kotla track makes CSK favourites helped by the spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir. The Kotla pitch, which gets slower with time, might force Dhoni to start with his pacers and keep Harbhajan and Tahir for the overs when Pant is expected to be in action.