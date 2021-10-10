IPL 2021 Playing XI: DC might bring back Marcus Stoinis for Qualifier 1 today

Marcus Stoinis might make a comeback for Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings today while CSK are likely to be unchanged.

DC

Batting: Delhi Capitals have been playing with three overseas players for the past few games and chances are that they might bring in all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Ripal Patel. The burly Aussie had tweaked his hamstring during the first game in the UAE leg and the team gave Patel a chance in his place. They had even tried Lalit Yadav as Stoinis’ replacement but he couldn’t grab the opportunity.

If Stoinis makes the playing XI, he will come with the experience of performing on big occasions. The DC batting line-up is decent on paper and they have players who can win games on their own. With openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw followed by Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel, the team has depth.

Bowling: DC are unlikely to have any changes in the bowling line-up. Though Avesh Khan was hit for a last-ball six in the previous game, the team will back the pacer especially as he has performed admirably this season. The team is likely to continue with their new-ball bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. With Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin in the side, the team has a decent spin attack as well.

CSK

Batting:

CSK has managed to find players who have stood when the team needed them. It’s highly unlikely that they will recall Suresh Raina at this juncture of the tournament. The team has senior players but their record with the bat hasn’t been too impressive. MS Dhoni, their most trusted brand since the IPL’s inception, has a strike rate of 95 this season. The team might alter its batting-line up by sending Ravindra Jadeja up the order, in place of Robin Uthappa. With Dwayne Bravo as another all-rounder lower down the line-up, the team has cushion to experiment.

Bowling:

With medium pacers like Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Bravo, the team has a decent combination. Spinners Jadeja and Moeen Ali have plenty of experience behind them.

Teams (likely)

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.