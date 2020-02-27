David Warner replaces Kane Williamson as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner during a practice session. (PTI/File Photo) IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner during a practice session. (PTI/File Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced Thursday that Australian opener David Warner would be the team’s new skipper in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Warner takes over from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who led the side in their last two campaigns.

In a video posted by SRH, Warner, who led the team to the title in 2016, said he was thrilled and thanked Williamson and Bhuvneshwar for leading the team in his absence.

“I’m thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL in 2020. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity once again to lead the team,” Warner said.

“I’d obviously thank Kane and Bhuvi for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years. You guvs have done an outstanding job and I’d be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well,” Warner said.

“And to the management, thank you very much for once again giving me this opportunity and I’ll be doing my very, very best in trying to lead us to lifting that IPL trophy once again. And, Sunrisers fans… looking forward to seeing you guys outside the fortress,” Warner added.

It was rather like an open secret that David Warner would return as captain of @SunRisers. He is much loved there, as indeed is Kane Williamson. I suspect it has to do with being guaranteed a spot in the starting eleven with Warner, Bairstow and Rashid taking 3 out of 4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 27, 2020

Warner was banned from the IPL’s 2018 season due to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. But the Australian returned to the tournament last season with 692 runs in 12 matches at an average of 69.20. He scored one century and 8 fifties and had a strike-rate of 143.86.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd