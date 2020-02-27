Follow Us:
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Must Read

David Warner replaces Kane Williamson as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced Australian opener David Warner would be their skipper in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League 2020.

By: Sports Desk | Published: February 27, 2020 12:17:08 pm
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner during a practice session. (PTI/File Photo) IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner during a practice session. (PTI/File Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced Thursday that Australian opener David Warner would be the team’s new skipper in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Warner takes over from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who led the side in their last two campaigns.

In a video posted by SRH, Warner, who led the team to the title in 2016, said he was thrilled and thanked Williamson and Bhuvneshwar for leading the team in his absence.

“I’m thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL in 2020. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity once again to lead the team,” Warner said.

“I’d obviously thank Kane and Bhuvi for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years. You guvs have done an outstanding job and I’d be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well,” Warner said.

“And to the management, thank you very much for once again giving me this opportunity and I’ll be doing my very, very best in trying to lead us to lifting that IPL trophy once again. And, Sunrisers fans… looking forward to seeing you guys outside the fortress,” Warner added.

Warner was banned from the IPL’s 2018 season due to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. But the Australian returned to the tournament last season with 692 runs in 12 matches at an average of 69.20. He scored one century and 8 fifties and had a strike-rate of 143.86.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32
Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 27: Latest News