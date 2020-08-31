CSK’s Covid-19 outbreak ‘a little bit of a concern’ for Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has admitted to some "concern" about the Covid-19 outbreak in the Chennai Super Kings camp. (Source: File)

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood has expressed concern about the growing number of Covid -19 positive cases in his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

Hazlewood, who is yet to join CSK, said that while he is upbeat on season 13 of the IPL, it would have been better if there were no cases.

“There’s a little bit of concern. It would be ideal to have no cases. They [CSK] are obviously in quarantine now, and it would extend over the next few days. Once the IPL comes closer, we will think more about that,” said Hazlewood.

So far CSK has recorded 13 positive cases, including two players. Veteran Suresh Raina’s sudden departure only added to the problems.

Hazlewood’s next assignment is the limited-overs series against England – three Twenty20 matches in Southampton followed by three 50-over internationals in Manchester.

But he is also keeping a tab on things via Super Kings WhatsApp where he is being kept up to date with developments.

“At the franchise, we have a group WhatsApp, with all the information that comes through. It’s obviously a little bit of a concern. You ideally would have no cases,” Hazlewood told reporters at a video conference on Monday.

“They are in quarantine now … All my focus is, obviously, on this tour at the moment. Once the IPL comes closer we will think more about that … closer to the date we will have a chat with Cricket Australia.”

