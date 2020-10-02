CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Super Kings look to turn fate against Sunrisers

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to turn things around when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday. The team started with a victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians, but since then it has faced two defeats and are now placed at the bottom of the points table. However, the team would be revived with the return of middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who is likely to make a return after missing out on the previous two encounters.
Meanwhile, their opponent Sunrisers would be confident after securing their first win of the campaign and will look to do the same against the three-time IPL winners CSK. The return of Kane Williamson surely worked well for the franchise as their fragile middle-order now looks solid, with skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow leading from the front.
Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback will be a shot in the arm for an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have shown resilience after early setbacks, in the IPL on Friday.
Rayudu, hero of CSK’s opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missed out due to mild hamstring injury and Bravo has been also carrying a niggle of similar nature since the Caribbean Premier League where he didn’t bowl in the last two games.
“Both Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Thursday.
Rayudu’s presence could well mean that he will replace an out-of-form Murali Vijay at the top alongside Shane Watson.
However, same cannot be said about DJ Bravo as it will then force Mahendra Singh Dhoni to tinker with the whole line-up.
Bravo’s replacement Sam Curran has been one of CSK’s better performers in the first three games with good change-ups in pace and handy hitting.
In order to accommodate Bravo, Dhoni will either have to do away with opener Watson or seamer Josh Hazlewood, both of which looks non-negotiable on the Dubai track.
