CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Super Kings look to turn fate against Sunrisers

'Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection'

Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback will be a shot in the arm for an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have shown resilience after early setbacks, in the IPL on Friday.

Rayudu, hero of CSK’s opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missed out due to mild hamstring injury and Bravo has been also carrying a niggle of similar nature since the Caribbean Premier League where he didn’t bowl in the last two games.

“Both Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Thursday.

Rayudu’s presence could well mean that he will replace an out-of-form Murali Vijay at the top alongside Shane Watson.

However, same cannot be said about DJ Bravo as it will then force Mahendra Singh Dhoni to tinker with the whole line-up.

Bravo’s replacement Sam Curran has been one of CSK’s better performers in the first three games with good change-ups in pace and handy hitting.

In order to accommodate Bravo, Dhoni will either have to do away with opener Watson or seamer Josh Hazlewood, both of which looks non-negotiable on the Dubai track.