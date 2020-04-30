MS Dhoni’s last-over finish to David Warner’s punishing knock: Best of CSK vs SRH over the years

David Warner (311 runs) is the highest scoring overseas batsman in SRH vs CSK matches. Suresh Raina (415 runs) is the highest scoring batsman in this tie. (BCCI) David Warner (311 runs) is the highest scoring overseas batsman in SRH vs CSK matches. Suresh Raina (415 runs) is the highest scoring batsman in this tie. (BCCI)

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29. The spread of the Covid-19 virus has resulted in an indefinite postponement with the possibility of it being cancelled. So we’re reliving some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was set to be the blockbuster match of the day (April 30) as per the original schedule, this being the second fixture of the season between the teams.

CSK enjoy a massive advantage in the head-to-head tally against SRH, like they do against most teams in the IPL. Since 2013, when SRH made their first appearance, there have been 13 matches between these two teams, of which CSK have won 10 and SRH have won three. None of SRH’s victories have come in Chennai.

Most Runs – Suresh Raina (415 runs) is the highest accumulator of runs in this tie. Shikhar Dhawan is the highest scorer from the SRH side in this tie, with 353 runs. MS Dhoni, David Warner and Shane Watson are the others who have more than 300 runs from this tie.

Most Wickets – Dwayne Bravo (15) is the highest wicket-taker in this tie, with no one having taken more than 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7) has been the most prolific bowler for SRH against CSK.

Highest Score – There have been three centuries scored in this tie, all by CSK players. Shane Watson’s 117* is the highest score in this tie. Brendon McCullum and Ambati Rayudu are the others who have scored tons in this tie. From SRH, the highest score in this match has been Warner’s 90.

Best Bowling – Deepak Chahar (3/15) holds the record for the best bowling figures in this tie.

Best Matches, Solo Efforts

IPL 2013 – A Dhoni finish

The first match ever between these two teams produced a thriller for the ages in IPL 2013, with MS Dhoni pulling off a match-winning knock in a chase of 160 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan propelled the SRH innings on his debut with a well-made fifty. Amit Mishra kept them alive in the chase with the wickets of Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina and Murali Vijay, but Dhoni took Chennai home with a calculated chase.

Moving from 0 off 6 balls to an eventual score of 67 off 37 balls, Dhoni outwitted Dale Steyn in the death overs. This was the first time Steyn was hit for three sixes in an IPL innings. With 15 needed off the last over, Dhoni hit the winning runs with two balls to spare.

IPL 2014 – Warner punishes CSK

The highest score by an SRH player in matches against CSK – a punishing 90 from Warner – led SRH to a rare victory over CSK in 2014. This was a must-win match for SRH in the last stages of the league phase and Warner kept him team in the chase for a playoff spot with his knock.

A strong finish by MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey had given SRH a formidable target of 186, but Warner’s throw-caution-to-the-winds approach worked on this day, with Shikhar Dhawan playing the role of his foil. Warner raced to his fifty in 25 balls, with SRH maintaining a run rate well above 10.

Warner punished all the CSK bowlers and by the time he dragged a delivery on to his stumps, SRH needed 70 off 52 balls. Dhawan shifted gears and took SRH to victory.

IPL 2018 – Chahar’s demolition job pips Williamson’s brave effort

One of the closest matches between CSK and SRH – with CSK edging this match by 4 runs – saw a brave effort from Kane Williamson in a losing cause. Ambati Rayudu’s 79 helped CSK recover from a slow start to set SRH a target of 183 runs.

Deepak Chahar (3/15) demolished the SRH morale within the powerplay overs. His figures read 3/1 at one stage, with the SRH score at 22/3. Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan consolidated a partnership and went for the kill at the end. However, even though Rashid Khan came up with a blistering 17 off 4 balls, SRH fell short by 4 runs.

IPL 2019 – Watson punishes SRH

CSK’s Shane Watson has been a nemesis for SRH bowlers in recent years. In the IPL 2018 final, he plundered SRH for 117 off 57 balls. In the IPL 2019 league phase, he went for the jugular when faced with the SRH bowling attack once again.

Manish Pandey’s 83 inspired SRH to a total of 175/3 against a disciplined CSK bowling attack. Besides the rampaging Warner (53), Pandey, however, did not receive much support from his teammates, with Jonny Bairstow out for a duck and Vijay Shankar finding runs difficult to come by.

The chase by CSK was a one-man exhibition by Watson, with Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan picked out for special treatment. Watson finished with a 96, helping CSK maintain their unbeaten run in the season.

