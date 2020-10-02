CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter/ChennaiIPL)

IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad (since inception) have traditionally been two of the most balanced sides in most IPL editions but both have ensured scratchy starts this year, losing two of their first three games, primarily due to lack of balance in the middle-order.

MS Dhoni-led CSK stand at the bottom of the points table, while SRH stand just one spot above them. Both the teams will be desperate to secure the crucial two points from the contest tonight.

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) being held?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The live streaming of match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

