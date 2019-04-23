CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Chennai look to go back to top of points table

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings looked to be in a good position at the top of the IPL points table. But two straight defeats has brought that run to a halt and allowed Delhi Capitals to squeeze themselves in at the pinnacle. As things return home, Chennai would be eager to give their home fans plenty to cheer about with Sunrisers Hyderabad in town.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the standings and different to CSK, their woes are in the middle order. With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scoring bulk of the runs, the middle order has either not been tested enough and when it has, it hasn’t delivered. To make things tougher for SRH, it is the last game for Bairstow in the IPL before he heads back to England.