CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Chennai look to go back to top of points tablehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/csk-vs-srh-build-up-teams-playing-xi-live-updates-5689988/
CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Chennai look to go back to top of points table
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings play host to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings looked to be in a good position at the top of the IPL points table. But two straight defeats has brought that run to a halt and allowed Delhi Capitals to squeeze themselves in at the pinnacle. As things return home, Chennai would be eager to give their home fans plenty to cheer about with Sunrisers Hyderabad in town.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the standings and different to CSK, their woes are in the middle order. With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scoring bulk of the runs, the middle order has either not been tested enough and when it has, it hasn’t delivered. To make things tougher for SRH, it is the last game for Bairstow in the IPL before he heads back to England.
Live Blog
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Live Updates, Team News, Playing XI:
Counting down to action
In seven hours, two captains will walk down to the centre for the toss at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the IPL. Today, Chennai Super Kings are at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two teams with different concerns coming into it and need a solution rather quickly.
SQUADS
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Counting down to action
In seven hours, two captains will walk down to the centre for the toss at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
CSK vs SRH
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the IPL. Today, Chennai Super Kings are at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two teams with different concerns coming into it and need a solution rather quickly.