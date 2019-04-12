Watch: Ravindra Jadeja executes ‘sleeping six’ against Ben Stokes

The final over during the clash between defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was marred with a no-ball controversy that saw MS Dhoni storming on to the ground and engaging in an argument with the umpires. However, in the first ball of the same over an unusual incident saw both the batsman and the bowler falling flat on the ground despite making no contact.

Advertising

With 18 required off the final six balls, Jadeja executed a ‘sleeping six’ as he connected with a wide delivery pitched outside the off stump despite falling flat on the ground while attempting the shot.

Most dramatic moment of the match, indeed perhaps of the tournament. Have an evocative caption for it? pic.twitter.com/5HXZHmeqHK — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 11 April 2019

Discussing the incident with Mitchell Santner after the match, Jadeja revealed that Dhoni had told him earlier that Ben Stokes will try to bowl outside off, and he was prepared for the shot.

“I was just thinking and Mahi bhai also said that he will bowl outside the off stump, full delivery and I was prepared for that. But still I was standing on the off stump but he bowled too wide. So, I had to connect (with) that shot because I have no other choice and finally I attempt that shot and my foot slipped that’s why I fell down. But I was confident that the ball hit the middle of the bat so luckily it did work out very well,” the CSK all-rounder said.

Hitting the six off the first ball of the over reduced the required equation from 18 off 6 balls to 12 off 5. However, while CSK lost Dhoni in the third ball of the over, it didn’t stop them from winning their sixth match of the season.

Dhoni, who scored 58 off 43 balls, was named Man Of The Match and also became the first captain to win 100 matches in IPL. After sealing the two points, CSK have solidified their position at top of the table and have extended their lead over second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders to four points.