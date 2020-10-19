CSK vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Eyes on play-off spot

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR LIVE

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals clash in the Indian Premier League with their eyes on the play-off spot. It is a blow for CSK as their influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury. It was a nightmarish outing for CSK fielders against Delhi as they dropped Dhawan on 25 and 79, apart from failing to latch on to a half chance and a run-out opportunity, and Dhoni would certainly seek improvement in that department.

RR also find themselves in a very difficult situation and desperately need to explore ways to close down games. One good thing for RR is the return to form of their skipper Steve Smith, who made 57 on Saturday, but star all-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire after having joined the team late. While Jos Buttler has not been consistent enough with the bat. Sanju Samson has been subdued after his early exploits while Robin Uthappa seems to have found some form at the top, scoring 41 off 22 balls against RCB. The Jofra Archer-led bowling attack looked ordinary in front of the marauding RCB batsmen.

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma (Full Squad, Players List)

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer (Full Squad, Players LIst)