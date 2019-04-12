Toggle Menu
‘He was clearly out of line’: Ex-cricketers react to Dhoni arguing with umpires over no-ballhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/csk-vs-rr-no-ball-ms-dhoni-argument-with-umpire-reactions-5672233/

‘He was clearly out of line’: Ex-cricketers react to Dhoni arguing with umpires over no-ball

Chennai eventually won the contest by four wickets but MS Dhoni was fined fifty percent of his match fees for breaching the rules of the game.

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni walked on to the ground before arguing with the umpires over a no-ball call. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is at the centre of a controversy after he stormed on to the ground to argue with on-field umpires during the match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. And many former cricketers have taken to social media to criticise the former Indian captain for his actions.

The incident took place during the fourth ball of the final over of the Chennai innings with the team requiring eight from three deliveries against Rajasthan Royals. Ben Stokes bowled a waist-height full-toss to Mitchell Santner and it was signalled no-ball by straight umpire Ulhas Gandhe. However, the decision was immediately revoked by square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford. Even as non-striker Ravindra Jadeja argued with the umpires, Dhoni walked on to the pitch and argued with the umpires until he was convinced to return to the team’s dugout.

Chennai eventually won the contest by four wickets, but Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fee. An IPL statement released just some hours after the incident stated: “MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Mr Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

However, many former cricketers from former England captain Michael Vaughan to S Badrinath were critical of Dhoni for crossing a line. While some of them also criticised the umpiring in the tournament, they were in agreement that the CSK captain shouldn’t have walked on to the pitch.

Here are a few reactions:

There were also plenty of reactions to Dhoni’s reaction on social media. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that the team captain was only seeking some clarity.

“MS was after some clarity and it didn’t seem to be coming. So, he took the opportunity to go out in there and discuss it with the umpires,” Fleming told reporters after the match.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 KKR vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Revenge on plate as Kolkata host Capitals
2 Why did MS Dhoni approach the umpires in no ball controversy? Stephen Fleming has the answer
3 IPL 2019: MS Dhoni fined 50 per cent match fee for Code of Conduct breach