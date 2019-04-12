‘He was clearly out of line’: Ex-cricketers react to Dhoni arguing with umpires over no-ball

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is at the centre of a controversy after he stormed on to the ground to argue with on-field umpires during the match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. And many former cricketers have taken to social media to criticise the former Indian captain for his actions.

The incident took place during the fourth ball of the final over of the Chennai innings with the team requiring eight from three deliveries against Rajasthan Royals. Ben Stokes bowled a waist-height full-toss to Mitchell Santner and it was signalled no-ball by straight umpire Ulhas Gandhe. However, the decision was immediately revoked by square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford. Even as non-striker Ravindra Jadeja argued with the umpires, Dhoni walked on to the pitch and argued with the umpires until he was convinced to return to the team’s dugout.

Chennai eventually won the contest by four wickets, but Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fee. An IPL statement released just some hours after the incident stated: “MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Mr Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

However, many former cricketers from former England captain Michael Vaughan to S Badrinath were critical of Dhoni for crossing a line. While some of them also criticised the umpiring in the tournament, they were in agreement that the CSK captain shouldn’t have walked on to the pitch.

Here are a few reactions:

This is not a good look for the game … No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout … !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 11 April 2019

Have always been a big Dhoni admirer, but he was clearly out of line walking out like that. Lucky to get away with just a small fine. #VIVOIPL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 12 April 2019

The strait umpire had no business to call a full toss no ball right away, it could be either pressure or some brownie points ????, either way a blatant call #RRvsCSK #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 11 April 2019

Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 April 2019

Among the firsts for me in today’s game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn’t have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 11 April 2019

Umpiring this season has deteriorated! Some times you feel what do you play for, the cup or the fair play award? #RRvCSK #VIVOIPL congratulations #msd for 100th win as captain. #GameBanayegaName — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) 11 April 2019

Morning after, @msdhoni himself will be terribly upset with such visuals. Totally out of character. Tense match, frayed nerves, but no excuse for the ugly flare-up. Lucky to have got away with a fine pic.twitter.com/Dyr5Gut8tK — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 12 April 2019

There were also plenty of reactions to Dhoni’s reaction on social media. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that the team captain was only seeking some clarity.

“MS was after some clarity and it didn’t seem to be coming. So, he took the opportunity to go out in there and discuss it with the umpires,” Fleming told reporters after the match.