Even Dhoni showed he is human: Sourav Ganguly on MSD’s on-field confrontation with umpires

A day after MS Dhoni stormed on to the pitch in the final over between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly defended the wicketkeeper-batsman by stating ‘everyone is human.’

Advertising

Dhoni, who has garnered admiration for his cool composure both on and off the pitch, on Thursday lost his temper and walked into the playing arena to seek clarification after a no-ball decision signalled by straight umpire Ulhas Gandhe, which was immediately revoked by square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford. This action by the CSK skipper was not welcomed by ex-cricketers as they criticised the veteran cricketer for crossing the line.

WATCH: MS Dhoni storms on to field after no-ball controversy in dramatic last over between CSK and RR

However, Delhi Capitals advisor Ganguly when asked about the incident said, “Even Dhoni showed he is human. What stood out was his competitiveness.”

Advertising

CSK eventually won the contest by four wickets but Dhoni was subsequently fined fifty per cent of his match fees for breaching the rules of the game.

ALSO READ: Ex-cricketers react to Dhoni arguing with umpires over no-ball

A statement released by IPL in this regard said, “MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Mr Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

Former New Zealand captain and CSK coach Stephen Fleming also defended his skipper’s move and said he wanted clarity on the incident and decided to walk out in the pitch during the course of the match.

“MS was after some clarity and it didn’t seem to be coming. So, he took the opportunity to go out in there and discuss it with the umpires,” Fleming told reporters after the match.