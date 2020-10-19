IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) hoping to keep their play-off hopes alive in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Monday.

Both CSK and RR are sitting at the bottom of the standings, with MS Dhoni’s team just one place above Steve Smith’s side. Both teams have three wins against their name from nine matches and are on the verge of elimination. In the two teams’ previous encounter, Rajasthan got the better of Chennai by 16 runs on the back of Sanju Samson’s whirlwind 74 and Steve Smith’s 47-ball 69.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR begin?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR take place?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

