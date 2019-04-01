IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (March 31).

The Indian Premier League released an official statement saying that it was the visiting team’s first offence of the season under the code of conduct. Hence, the captain was fined only Rs 12 lakh. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh,” read the official IPL statement.

Rahane’s side continued their winless run after MS Dhoni’s well-calculated half-century turned out to be game-changer as CSK won their third match of the season by eight runs.

Dhoni paced his innings beautifully, scoring unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to lead his side to a competitive 175 for five, seizing momentum from Royals bowlers who were off to an inspiring start. The Royals needed someone to play a Dhoni-like innings but none took that responsibility and they could manage 167 for 8, suffering their third defeat in as many matches.

Rahane felt Royals lost the game in the last five overs of the Super Kings’ innings. “I am very disappointed. We started off really well in the first ten overs, but what cost us were the last five overs. When MS bats it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers.”

“But CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take the responsibility for this. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we’ll be able to turn it around,” said Rahane.