IPL 2019: Ticket sales for CSK vs RCB opening match to commence on March 16

Counters for sale of tickets will open at TNCA at 11.30 AM on March 16, the release said, adding details of ticket sales for the remainder of CSK's home matches would be announced at a later date.

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings’ first match of the season will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the IPL 2018 trophy. (Source: BCCI)

Sale of tickets for the opening match of IPL-12 between defending champion Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on March 23, will commence on March 16.

Online sales of tickets will start at 11.30 AM on March 16 and would continue till the tickets are sold out, a press release said.

Book My Show (in.bookmyshow.com) is handling CSK’s entire ticketing for home matches.

Tickets have been priced at Rs 1,300 (C, D and E lower tier), Rs 2,500 (C & E upper tier) and hospitality tickets at Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,500.

