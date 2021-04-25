scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
CSK vs RCB, SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Dhoni vs Kohli

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 25, 2021 11:44:23 am
IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB (Source: File)

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: On Sunday, the Indian Premier League 2021 has two matches scheduled. First, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super  Kings take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at 3.30 pm and then Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Delhi Capitals later in the evening.

Squad:

CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, M S Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat, Finn Allen.

Probable XI:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Blog

CSK vs RCB, SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates:

11:44 (IST)25 Apr 2021
CSK vs RCB

RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own.

It would be nothing short of a clash of the titans when Virat Kohli's on-a-roll Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown in Mumbai on Sunday with two points and momentum at stake.

