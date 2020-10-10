Too many holes in CSK’s ship, we need to get our act together: MS Dhoni

CSK, having lost 5 of their first 7 matches, are off to their worst start to the IPL season since 2010. (Twitter/ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni said Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who sunk to their fifth defeat in seven matches for the season on Saturday, said the team’s problem has been a lack of batting firepower in the middle overs.

Speaking after the 37-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni said, “Our batting has been a worry. We need to do something about it. I think we are better off playing the other way round – play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or 16th over. Our batting has lacked a bit of, you can say, power more from the 6th over onwards.”

Dhoni was speaking after CSK were able to post only 132/8 in their 20 overs, after RCB had set them a target of 170. CSK were never in touch with the required run rate. At the halfway point of their innings, they were 47/2, batting at a strike rate of less than 5.

N Jagadeesan was given a game against RCB, with the TNPL run-machine being preferred over Kedar Jadhav. While Jagadeesan did manage a partnership with Ambati Rayudu, his strike rate was only marginally better than the other CSK batsmen — 117.86.

“There are too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one there is water flowing from another. We need to get our act together,” Dhoni added.

