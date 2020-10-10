scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Too many holes in CSK’s ship, we need to get our act together: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, speaking after CSK's 37-run defeat to RCB, said the team's lack of power in the middle overs is what has been their most crucial failing in IPL 2020.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 10, 2020 11:54:45 pm
iplCSK, having lost 5 of their first 7 matches, are off to their worst start to the IPL season since 2010. (Twitter/ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni said Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who sunk to their fifth defeat in seven matches for the season on Saturday, said the team’s problem has been a lack of batting firepower in the middle overs.

Speaking after the 37-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni said, “Our batting has been a worry. We need to do something about it. I think we are better off playing the other way round – play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or 16th over. Our batting has lacked a bit of, you can say, power more from the 6th over onwards.”

Dhoni was speaking after CSK were able to post only 132/8 in their 20 overs, after RCB had set them a target of 170. CSK were never in touch with the required run rate. At the halfway point of their innings, they were 47/2, batting at a strike rate of less than 5.

N Jagadeesan was given a game against RCB, with the TNPL run-machine being preferred over Kedar Jadhav. While Jagadeesan did manage a partnership with Ambati Rayudu, his strike rate was only marginally better than the other CSK batsmen — 117.86.

“There are too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one there is water flowing from another. We need to get our act together,” Dhoni added.

NBA finals, Heat vs Lakers
NBA Finals Game 5: Jimmy Butler runs riot with a 35-point triple-double as Heat beat Lakers
