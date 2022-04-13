‘Catch of the season’: Ambati Rayudu’s one-handed stunner goes viral

With a 23-run win over RCB on Tuesday night, the defending champions CSK finally snapped their four-match losing streak. After Shivam Dube (95 not out) and Robin Uthappa’s (88 off 50) superb batting display, one more extraordinary show was in reserve for the CSK and that was from 36-year-old Ambati Rayudu who made a stunning effort to take a brilliant catch. His fans are in awe with this one-handed stunner and calling it the ‘catch of the season’.

It was the 4th ball of the 16th over when under pressure RCB were struggling to chase a mammoth total of 216. Rayudu made it even tougher for the RCB when he took a one-handed stunner of Akash Deep off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery. Rayudu, who was stationed at the short cover area, sensationally dived to his right and managed to catch the ball in the air. The Hyderabad cricketer did not let the ball go off his hand even after falling on the ground. Rayudu’s athleticism on the field drew attention and appreciation from all across his fans and fellow players on social media.

Earlier, invited to bat, Dube and Uthappa conjured up commanding unbeaten half-centuries, smashing 17 sixes and 9 fours between them en route to a 165-run stand — the overall highest for the third wicket and the highest of this season — to take CSK to an imposing 216 for 4.

In reply, RCB was restricted to 193 for nine, with young spinner Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) and skipper Ravindra Jadeja (3/39) running riot with seven wickets between them in CSK’s 200th IPL game.