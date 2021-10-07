CSK vs PBKS Likely XIs: Sam Curran’s injury stretches Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cannot rest on their laurels in their last league match of IPL 2021, needing a win to ensure a top-two finish, as they face Punjab Kings (PBKS), who will be looking for a miracle to qualify for the playoffs. CSK lost their last match and will be looking to bounce back. For PBKS to qualify, they will need to win by a big margin and hope that both KKR and MI lose their matches. To overcome their inferior net run rate, PBKS need to beat CSK by around 70 runs and then hope for KKR, who are currently fourth, to lose by a similar margin.

With a spot in Qualifier 1 on the line, MS Dhoni’s side have also lost the luxury of having Sam Curran, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an injury. That could mean CSK will be fielding the pace attack of Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo. Their other option is Dominic Drakes, who has been drafted in as Curran’s replacement. The West Indian allrounder was part of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots’ successful campaign this CPL season.

Suresh Raina missed the last fixture with a ‘back issue’, Robin Uthappa might retain his place is Raina is still unavailable.

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings have failed to finish off many close matches this season and have been found to be overly reliant on their top order, which has lost Chris Gayle. They fielded three foreigners against RCB and could bring in Adil Rashid or Chris Jordan for this match. Deepak Hooda could also be played in the XI in their place. The out-of-form Nicholas Pooran might also be axed for Hooda, or perhaps Sarfaraz Khan.

Punjab Kings Probable XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Murugan Ashwin