CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Under-fire CSK look to salvage some pride

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Two teams that met in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) opener on September 19 are all set to face each other again in the 41st match of the season. A clear distinction has been witnessed in their performance so far. Mumbai Indians [MI full squad] are currently at number three after Delhi and RCB on the top two, while Dhoni’s men [CSK full squad] are at the bottom of the points tally.
Mumbai are playing their first game after their twin Super Overs-thriller against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). While CSK too are coming into this game on the back of a loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR). But unlike MI, they are currently on the eighth spot in the points table, having a win-loss ratio of 3-7.
So the Rohit Sharma’s team will go to the middle with an aim of consolidating their position for the playoffs, Dhoni’s yellow army will be eager to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive and will be keen to secure their second win against MI in the ongoing season.
Probable XIs:
CSK: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav/N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla/Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood
MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Hello and welcome to the live blog on the CSK vs MI match buildup. It's the 41st game of the season and both the teams are facing each other second time in the tournament today.
Their campaign turning from bad to worse, Chennai Super Kings are expected to try out a few of their younger players when they take on defending champions Mumbai today. Though skipper M S Dhoni conceded after the loss against Rajasthan Royals that the season might be already over them, CSK can still get to 14 points if they win their remaining four games, giving them an outside chance of making the play-offs.
As head coach Stephen Fleming pointed out, the ageing squad may have finally “run out of juice” after doing well over the past two seasons when they won in 2018 and reached the final the following year.