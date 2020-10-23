CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Under-fire CSK look to salvage some pride

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI LIVE: The season opener was won by Chennai Super Kings this year. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Two teams that met in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) opener on September 19 are all set to face each other again in the 41st match of the season. A clear distinction has been witnessed in their performance so far. Mumbai Indians [MI full squad] are currently at number three after Delhi and RCB on the top two, while Dhoni’s men [CSK full squad] are at the bottom of the points tally.

Mumbai are playing their first game after their twin Super Overs-thriller against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). While CSK too are coming into this game on the back of a loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR). But unlike MI, they are currently on the eighth spot in the points table, having a win-loss ratio of 3-7.

So the Rohit Sharma’s team will go to the middle with an aim of consolidating their position for the playoffs, Dhoni’s yellow army will be eager to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive and will be keen to secure their second win against MI in the ongoing season.

Probable XIs:

CSK: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav/N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla/Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah