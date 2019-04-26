CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: Chennai look to consolidate top position

CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Having already reached the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for the play-offs, Chennai Super Kings would like to consolidate their position at the top when they take on an inconsistent Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led side roared back to form after two losses, with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, riding on Shane Watson’s big hitting.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, currently in third spot with 12 points from 10 games, are coming off a defeat against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs.