CSK vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: Chennai look to consolidate top position

CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings would like to consolidate their position at the top when they take on an inconsistent Mumbai Indians on Friday.

CSK vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Having already reached the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for the play-offs, Chennai Super Kings would like to consolidate their position at the top when they take on an inconsistent Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led side roared back to form after two losses, with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, riding on Shane Watson’s big hitting.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, currently in third spot with 12 points from 10 games, are coming off a defeat against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs.

Trying to get MS Dhoni have rest is difficult, says CSK batting coach Hussey

The question over Dhoni taking a break from his IPL duties crept up after he himself said that if his niggling back problem worsens he won't hesitate to take some time off.

Hello and welcome to our live blog as we bring you the buildup including the news and predictable XI ahead of the IPL clash in the evening between CSK and MI. 

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.

