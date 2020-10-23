scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 23, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Chennai fight for survival

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Mumbai Indians have won six out of nine, while Chennai Super Kings have won just three out of ten matches.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 23, 2020 6:10:41 pm
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) hoping to turn around their fortunes in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, the two sides met each other in the opening match of the ongoing edition where CSK emerged victorious by five wickets. Despite their bright start, the MS Dhoni-led side are languishing in the last position on the standings now. MI, on the other hand, bounced back in style as they went on to win six of their next eight matches.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Score Updates:

18:10 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Traditionally the most high profile match of the IPL, the CSK vs MI clash is of relatively less significance this season. CSK, with 6 points, at the bottom of the table, need to win all their matches to stand a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs. MI, on the other hand, have gone from strength to strength, and will be increasing their distance from the chasing pack with a win tonight. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd