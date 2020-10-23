IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Chennai fight for survival

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) hoping to turn around their fortunes in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, the two sides met each other in the opening match of the ongoing edition where CSK emerged victorious by five wickets. Despite their bright start, the MS Dhoni-led side are languishing in the last position on the standings now. MI, on the other hand, bounced back in style as they went on to win six of their next eight matches.