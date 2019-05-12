IPL 2019 Final Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field first

IPL 2019 Final Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/csk-vs-mi-live-cricket-score-ipl-2019-final-online-updates-5723908/
IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will battle it out in what promises to be a blockbuster final of this 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. The two teams share an intense rivalry between themselves and are now eyeing for an unprecedented fourth title. For CSK it will be their eighth IPL final, while MI are playing their fifth. In terms of head-to-head record in the finals, MI hold the edge with two wins out of the three encounters.
Both CSK and MI have won three IPL titles each in eleven seasons. But on Sunday, the story will change – one of these two teams will establish themselves as the better one, after claiming record 4th title. IPL final match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
How the batting lineups of the two teams stack up against each other
How the bowling lineups of the two teams stack up against each other
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI):
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Toss Time
Rohit Sharma calls correctly and MI have opted to bat first. Remember- Team batting first has won all the three MI vs CSK IPL finals!
