IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the mighty Mumbai Indians (MI) hoping to exact revenge and boost their play-off chances in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Friday.

Sitting on the opposite ends of the standings, MI and CSK will go toe-to-toe again with different goals in their minds. While the Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to reclaim the top spot, the MS Dhoni-led side will be fighting for survival. CSK, who are currently on eighth, can still get to 14 points if they win their remaining four games, giving them an outside chance of making the play-offs. In the two teams’ previous encounter, Chennai got the better of Mumbai in the season opener in Abu Dhabi by five wickets.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI begin?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI take place?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

