CSK vs KXIP, SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: After Andre Russell’s show, action shifts to Chennai and Hyderabad

IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP, SRH vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The fans were left with no short of entertainment on Friday as Andre Russell smashed 48 runs in just 13 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders chase down the 205-run target with five balls to spare. After an entertaining night in Bangalore, the IPL action on Saturday will shift to Chennai and then Hyderabad. In the first encounter of the day, defending champions Chennai Super Kings host R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab.
In the second encounter of the day, leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to carry forward their winning run as they host Mumbai Indians. A confident SRH side would not like to spare an inch against Mumbai, who are still struggling to find the right chord and are lying at the sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings.
Live Blog
CSK vs KXIP, SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates:
SQUADS
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson
Last night in IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore have to wait for their first win of the season as Andre Russell launched a stunning assault on Tim Southee to help KKR chase down a target of 206 with five balls to spare. With 53 required in the last three overs, the all-rounder smashed seven sixes to help his side complete the mammoth task. READ MORE
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League. After a great show by Andre Russell the previous night the action now shifts to Chennai and Hyderabad. In the first match of the day, defending champions CSK will look to secure a win against Kings XI Punjab to reclaim the top spot. In the second match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to extend their unbeaten run as they host a struggling Mumbai Indians side.