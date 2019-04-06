CSK vs KXIP, SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: After Andre Russell’s show, action shifts to Chennai and Hyderabad

IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP, SRH vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The fans were left with no short of entertainment on Friday as Andre Russell smashed 48 runs in just 13 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders chase down the 205-run target with five balls to spare. After an entertaining night in Bangalore, the IPL action on Saturday will shift to Chennai and then Hyderabad. In the first encounter of the day, defending champions Chennai Super Kings host R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab.

In the second encounter of the day, leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to carry forward their winning run as they host Mumbai Indians. A confident SRH side would not like to spare an inch against Mumbai, who are still struggling to find the right chord and are lying at the sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings.