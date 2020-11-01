CSK vs KXIP, KKR vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Fight to remain alive on Super Sunday

IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP, KKR vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Another exciting day of cricket awaits, as Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders play their final league match of Indian Premier League 2020. The three teams have 12 points each after 13 games and they know the importance of the 2 crucial points, which will keep them alive in the playoff race.
The first match of the day will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK are out of contention for playoffs but MS Dhoni & co may play a party spoiler for the Punjab brigade. The second match of the day will be played between the Royals and Knight Riders.
"The season has ebbed and flowed, yes. Would have been nice to have a couple of wins in the middle. We still need to do a bit to make the playoffs, and we need things to go our way."
The Royals can certainly look forward to their batting at the Dubai International Stadium. Their talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes has just won a Man-of-the-Match award, having made a breezy half century after picking up two wickets, in the team’s win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday.
The 2019 World Cup final hero getting his mojo back, at such a crucial juncture of the tournament, is great news for the Royals. And, needless to say, a bad one for KKR as the leading all-rounder can singlehandedly influence the outcome of a game.
Sanju Samson rediscovering his touch must have also gladdened the hearts of the RR team management. The wicketkeeper-batsman had started the tournament on an explosive note before going off the rails midway, only to come back all guns blazing against KXIP.
Skipper Smith can play according to the situation and opener Robin Uthappa can put any attack to the sword on his day.
No opposition takes Jos Buttler lightly and then there is Rahul Tewatia and young Riyan Parag down the order, beefing up RR’s batting.
Meanwhile KKR’s road to the playoffs looks the toughest, thanks to their abysmal net run rate. Their only chance of qualification is if they beat Royals and finish on 14 points, with none of the other contenders reaching that tally. That seems improbable, the last two successive losses badly hurting their prospects.
Nevertheless, the likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, captain Eoin Morgan in batting and Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins and Kamlesh Nagarkoti with ball would like to give it their all.
Besides a victory in their last league game, Rajasthan Royals will also need other results to go their way if they are to make the playoffs of the IPL 2020.
The best-case scenario for RR would be Kings XI Punjab losing their last match and Sunrisers Hyderabad winning no more than one in their last two outings.
In that case, RR will go through with 14 points, without net run rate coming into play.
However, RR’s first task is to do what is within its control — win the match against the Knight Riders and then hope for the best. Given the tight situation, the bigger the margin of win, the better it will be for the Steve Smith-led side.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League 2020. Today we have three teams fighting to remain alive in the competetion. Kings XI Punjab takes on Chennai Super Kings, and in the second match tonight we see Kolkata Knight Riders locking horns with Rajasthan Royals. Stay tuned for all the updates from these contests!