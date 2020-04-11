MS Dhoni’s last over heroics to Virender Sehwag’s carnage: Best of CSK vs KXIP

Chennai Super Kings have a 13-9 head-to-head advantage over Kings XI Punjab. (File Photo/IPL) Chennai Super Kings have a 13-9 head-to-head advantage over Kings XI Punjab. (File Photo/IPL)

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in an indefinite postponement with the possibility of it being cancelled. So we’re reliving some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was set to be the blockbuster match of the day (April 11) as per the original schedule.

Chennai Super Kings enjoy an advantage over Kings XI Punjab, like they do over most teams. Of the 22 times these two sides have faced each other, CSK have won 13 times and KXIP have won 9 times.

However, if recent results are considered, the two teams have a fair share of the spoils. It was in the first few years of the IPL that CSK got the better of KXIP every time. In fact, the first time KXIP managed to beat CSK was in 2010. CSK had already beaten KXIP five times before that.

Most Runs – Suresh Raina (711 runs) is the highest accumulator of runs in this tie. Shaun Marsh (296 runs) is the highest scorer from the KXIP side. Both MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis have scored more runs in this tie than Marsh though.

Most Wickets – Ravichandran Ashwin (18) is the highest wicket-taker in this tie, having played for both teams over the years.

Highest Score – Virender Sehwag 122 in IPL 2014. There have been three other centuries in this tie – scored by Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina and Paul Valtathy.

Best Bowling – Lakshmipathi Balaji 5/24 in IPL 2008

Solo efforts

Dhoni time in 2010 IPL

MS Dhoni produced one of his cameos – hitting 16 runs of the last over – to power CSK to the semifinals of the IPL 2010 edition. CSK needed 16 off the last over from Irfan Pathan to chase down 193 runs and Dhoni (54 not out off 29 balls) took his team home with two balls to spare.

Dhoni struck the first ball for four, mistimed and skied the second but Piyush Chawla fell short. Two runs were added to the score. Dhoni then cleared the long on off successive balls as two towering sixes ended the game and Dhoni collected the stumps.

Valtathy shocks CSK in 2011

Paul Valthaty (File Photo/IPL) Paul Valthaty (File Photo/IPL)

In 2011, it was Paul Valthaty who scored an unbeaten 120 off 63 deliveries to help his team chase down a target of 189. Valthaty smashed 19 boundaries and two sixes in his match-winning innings. Dinesh Karthik (21 off 11) provided able support in a nervy 57-run stand at the close and hit a six to secure the win with five balls left.

KXIP hammer CSK in 2014

KXIP shaded this tie in the 2014 IPL. Glenn Maxwell was CSK’s tormentor-in-chief in the league matches, while it was Virender Sehwag who punished CSK in the playoff stage. Maxwell scored 95 in the first contest in Abu Dhabi, and then scored 90 in the second contest in Cuttack, both of which were won by Kings XI. Maxwell would finish as the third highest run-getter that season.

The highest score in CSK vs KXIP ties, however, belongs to Virender Sehwag, who scored 122 in the second qualifier in Mumbai in the 2014 season. Sehwag hit a number of sixes straight behind the bowler or towards long-on, slogging merrily. Kings XI, however, would go down in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ngidi and Gayle the heroes in 2018

The 2018 IPL saw a thrilling encounter between the two teams, with Chris Gayle’s 63 helping KXIP win by four runs. The return fixture was won by CSK, with Raina scoring a half-century and Lungi Ngidi (4/10) bowling one of the best spells in this tie.

