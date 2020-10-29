CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai battle Kolkata in Dubai

IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR LIVE: MS Dhoni plays a shot. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The last time these two squared off in season 13, KKR had come out on top.

CSK have registered 4 wins from the 12 matches. KKR have won and lost 6 matches each and this will be their first game since their eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

For CSK, any win would be welcome as they endured a forgettable season which is just about to wind down. England’s World Cup-winning captain Morgan will hope to lead from the front but that would call for a collective performance.

There is a lot at stake for the Knights and they would settle for nothing less than a big win.