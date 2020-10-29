scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bihar polls
CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai battle Kolkata in Dubai

IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Chennai take on Kolkata in Dubai.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 29, 2020 11:54:27 am
csk vs kkr dream 11IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR LIVE: MS Dhoni plays a shot. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The last time these two squared off in season 13, KKR had come out on top.

CSK have registered 4 wins from the 12 matches. KKR have won and lost 6 matches each and this will be their first game since their eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

For CSK, any win would be welcome as they endured a forgettable season which is just about to wind down. England’s World Cup-winning captain Morgan will hope to lead from the front but that would call for a collective performance.

There is a lot at stake for the Knights and they would settle for nothing less than a big win.

Live Blog

CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, Live Updates:

11:54 (IST)29 Oct 2020
Milestones on the card

Deepak Chahar needs 5 wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja is 1 catch away from completing 50 IPL catches for CSK.
Rahul Tripathi needs 53 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs.
Nitish Rana requires 87 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs for KKR.

11:29 (IST)29 Oct 2020
Hello and Welcome

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the 49th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

