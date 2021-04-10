CSK vs DC: Sam Curran gets one over elder brother on ‘Siblings Day’

Sam Curran beat Tom Curran in a fitting battle on ‘Siblings Day’ in the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021 on Saturday. Sam, the younger of the siblings, smashed a volley of boundaries at the back end of the CSK innings, as Tom ended up conceding 23 runs in the 19th over.

Sam scored 22 runs off the 7 deliveries he faced from Tom, at a strike rate of 314.

The Curran duel started in the 17th over of the innings. Tom ended the over by bowling a half-volley to Sam, who got a boundary with a glance to fine leg. In the next over, Tom was seen grumbling to himself while fielding in the outfield.

The duel resumed on the third ball of the 19th over, when Ravindra Jadeja handed over the strike to the younger Curran. Tom bowled a full toss, which was smashed for six to the leg side. There was another six off the next ball and a four to end the over.

Sam Curran’s quickfire 15-ball 34 helped CSK race to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

Speaking before the toss, Sam Curran said their mother would be really nervous when she watched tonight’s match on television back home in England.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL 2021, CSK vs DC

“Nice to be here for the one-day series against India a couple of weeks back and had a bit of time off. The bubble has been tough, but it’s a new world we live in.

“I know Mum will be nervous tonight (on going up against his brother Tom Curran). Very different to playing the last time here in India,” Sam Curran told the host broadcaster.

The Currans are the sons of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran. A third brother in the family, Ben Curran, is also a First Class cricketer for Northamptonshire.