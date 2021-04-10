CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Dhoni vs Pant in Mumbai

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Live.

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: In tonight’s battle it will be the young apprentice versus his master when Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals face off against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

The Delhi franchise ended runners-up last season in the UAE and would be aiming to go one better this time and a good start would be what they will be looking for.

Three-time champions CSK had a forgettable season last year, finishing at seventh out of eight teams and they would also be seeking a winning start in their bid to make amends of a poor IPL 2020.

Keeper-batsman Pant, anointed to captaincy in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, has said recently that he would put his learning from Dhoni to use in DC’s season opener.