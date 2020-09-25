CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: All eyes on Dhoni’s batting order

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC LIVE: Match 7

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings strive to pick up pieces against a confident Delhi Capitals in their third IPL encounter on Friday.

The shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals can be attributed to the poor show by their spinners along with a disastrous 20th over. Dhoni had come in to bat at number seven, promoting the likes of Sam Curran, Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of himself but the ploy backfired badly leaving Faf du Plessis with too much work in too little time. However on a big Dubai ground with bigger-sized boundaries, MS Dhoni can rotate the strike better unlike Sharjah and also take those extra deliveries to settle down.

For Delhi Capitals, winning a cliffhanger right at the onset would have given them a lot of confidence even though Ravichandran Ashwin’s probable absence after a shoulder injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up. Senior spinner Amit Mishra could be an option to partner Axar Patel in case Ashwin is unable to make it.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma. (Full Squad, Players List)

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav. (Full Squad, Players List)