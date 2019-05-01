CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Chennai, Delhi to fight for top spot

CSK vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League 2019 contest between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals would be kind of a dead rubber considering both the teams have already booked a spot in the playoffs.

The two teams would be playing to register the top spot in the table. Both the teams are tied at 16 points, but DC are in the top due to a better Net Run Rate. Questions still surround the fitness of CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who was ruled out from the previous game due to illness, and may also give this match a miss.