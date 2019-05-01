IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match?

IPL 2019 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match at Hotstar and Star Sports 1: Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to No. 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Wednesday. An interesting contest is on the cards between two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less CSK went down rather tamely to Mumbai Indians in their last game, which saw their net run-rate falling. Now with just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1.

When is CSK vs DC in Indian Premier League?

CSK vs DC match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Tuesday, May 1, 2019. It is the 50th match of the tournament.

Where is CSK vs DC Indian Premier League match?

CSK vs DC in Indian Premier League will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time is CSK vs DC Indian Premier League match?

CSK vs DC match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs DC Indian Premier League match?

CSK vs DC match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between CSK vs DC?

CSK vs DC in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.