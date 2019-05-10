CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Tailenders take DC to 147/9

PL 2019, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Friday. CSK made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Shardul Thakur for Murali Vijay. Delhi, meanwhile, have fielded an unchanged side. Delhi Capitals, who have finally come together to play like ‘Daredevils’, will have to produce another special effort to beat the consistent Chennai Super Kings for the first time this season and make their maiden IPL final.
DC- 147/9 after 20 ovs
SIXXX! Ishant Sharma finishes off with a big hit and 16 runs come off the last over DC- 147/9 after 20 ovs. CSK need 148 to qualify for the IPL2019 final. Is this a winning score?
SIXXXX
Trent Boult goes downtown and over long on for a huge six but is out the next ball. Jadeja gets the wicket. DC- 137/9
Pant falls
Deepak Chahar gets Pant's wicket as the southpaw plays a one-handed loft to long-on. Rishabh Pant did well for 38, but could not find that much-needed higher gear. Delhi - 125/8, 18.4 ovs
YORKED
Perfect leg-stump yorker, at full pace - 139kph by DJ Bravo. He has cleaned up Keemo Paul. DC - 119/7, 17.5 overs. How much can DC get from here?
Expensive Over
Deepak Chahar stands on the rope and catches the ball, six! Dhoni is livid. 14 runs of the over and it is the most expensive one of the innings. DC- 116/6, 17 ovs
GONE
WICKET! S Rutherford is out for 10, Harbhajan Singh gets his man. Moments after hitting the first six of the game, Rutherford slices a catch to the fielder and DC are 6 down. DC- 102/6
Dhoni and DRS
DRS! Again- WICKETS: MISSING! Sherfane Rutherford survives. DC - 85/5 in 13.4 overs.
MS Dhoni DRS report card in IPL 2019 (fielding)
Referrals: 7
Overturned: 3
Umpire's call: 0
WICKET!
WICKET! DJ Bravo strikes & Axar Patel is gone for 3. The ball was angling across the left-hander who goes for the uppish late cut and finds the man on the third man boundary, and all he does is hit it straight down his throat. DC- 80/5
WICKET
Another blow for DC ! Skipper Shreyas Iyer falls for 13. Irresponsible shot from the captain given the state of the game. Iyer should have looked to build a partnership and accelerate in the final 3-4 overs. All will now rest on Pant." -- Seemed like a slight misjudgment rather than a poor shot, to be honest. It was the googly out of the hand. DC- 75/4
Halfway Mark
Halfway Mark: Chennai slightly ahead at this stage, Delhi have lost their top three
DC- 68/3
OUT
Jadeja to Munro, out Caught by Dwayne Bravo!! Jadeja gets rid of the set batsman. Munro was looking so good, until he played this shot. Once again he goes down on his knee to play the sweep shot.
Colin Munro up the order
Interesting idea to promote Colin Munro. He's consistently struggled against spin in IPL cricket, dismissed every 9.6 deliveries he's faced from them - introducing him earlier might mean he can get stuck in, and be well set before the spinners come on.
LBW
LBW! DRS= Dhoni Review System . Umpire gives not-out to an LBW appeal against Shaw, but MSD goes for the review! Three reds on review, with the ball heading towards top of middle stump - Prithvi Shaw lbw to Deepak Chahar . And its OUT. DC- 21/1
Hat-trick of Boundaries
Shikhar Dhawan is setting the early pace! A Hat-trick of Boundaries for Gabbar. All the three were fullish in length and have been dispatched with ease. DC are off to a flier. DC- 20/0 in 2 ovs
FOUUR
first boundary of the day from the bat of Shaw. Chahar was short and the batsman pulls it through the square leg with authority. DC- 7/0 after 1 over.
Let's Play
CSK are the only side to beat DC twice in the league stage this season. Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw & HERE WE GO!
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI):
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI):
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
TOSS!
Chennai Super Kings won the TOSS and have elected to field first
Pre-match talk
"It's not about who we're playing, it's about how our preparations are. And we're really looking forward to it and hope we do what we've done earlier" - Prithvi Shaw on playing Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2
"Rather than going over the wicket, we now need to go round the wicket. That means the journey takes a longer time. But luckily, we finished in the top-two and that gives us a second chance" - MS Dhoni after losing Qualifier 1 to Mumbai Indians
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the second qualifier of Indian Premier League 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. This will be all about Chennai's veterans against Delhi's young guns. Who will come out on top - time will tell.