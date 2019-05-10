CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: CSK face DC in virtual semifinal

CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: CSK face DC in virtual semifinalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/csk-vs-dc-live-cricket-score-ipl-2019-qualifier-2-online-updates-5720518/
CSK vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Catch Live action and updates as we build-up towards the Qualifier 2 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
CSK vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: The stage will be set for the virtual semifinal clash between Delhi Capitals and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday as the two teams face each other in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2019 season.
Mumbai Indians triumphed over CSK in the first qualifier and are already through to the final. Delhi have not reached a single final in the tournament’s history and would hope they can make most of the opportunity on Friday.
IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
"It's not about who we're playing, it's about how our preparations are. And we're really looking forward to it and hope we do what we've done earlier" - Prithvi Shaw on playing Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2
"Rather than going over the wicket, we now need to go round the wicket. That means the journey takes a longer time. But luckily, we finished in the top-two and that gives us a second chance" - MS Dhoni after losing Qualifier 1 to Mumbai Indians
Interesting stats
Super Kings have won 14 out of the 20 matches between the sides.
Both teams have endured a season of two halves. Delhi lost three out of five before going on to win eight of the last 10 games. Super Kings, on the other hand, started by winning seven out of eight games but have lost five of their last seven games.
Shane Watson has five dismissals each against Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.
Super Kings have lost the most wickets (29), have the lowest average (19.38), poorest run rate (6.24) and most frequent balls per dismissal (18.62) in the first six overs this IPL.
Delhi have lost the most wickets (46), have the lowest average (13.09), worst balls per wicket (8.26) and second lowest scoring rate (9.51) in the death overs this IPL.
Super Kings spinners have taken 55 wickets this IPL so far - the most in a season by a team
CSK vs DC Predicted Playing XI
CSK Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
DC Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Munro/Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the second qualifier of Indian Premier League 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. This will be all about Chennai's veterans against Delhi's young guns. Who will come out on top - time will tell.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (From): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Colin Ingram, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
Chennai Super Kings (From): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
