CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: CSK face DC in virtual semifinal

CSK vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: The stage will be set for the virtual semifinal clash between Delhi Capitals and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday as the two teams face each other in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2019 season.

Mumbai Indians triumphed over CSK in the first qualifier and are already through to the final. Delhi have not reached a single final in the tournament’s history and would hope they can make most of the opportunity on Friday.

IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.