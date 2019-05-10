IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live in IST?

IPL 2019 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match at Hotstar and Star Sports 1: Delhi Capitals, who have finally come together to play like ‘Daredevils’, will have to produce another special effort to beat the consistent Chennai Super Kings for the first time this season and make their maiden IPL final on Friday. It was CSK who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with a crushing 80-run win at Chepauk and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side stands in their way again, only stakes are much higher in the Qualifier 2.

The tense win in the Eliminator, set up by their star player Rishabh Pant, here on Wednesday night is bound to provide an extra dose of motivation going into the knock-out game at Vizag. CSK, on the other hand, are used to playing the big matches, having won three titles besides being runners-up four times.

When is CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 will be played on Wednesday, May 10, 2019. It is the 59th match of the tournament.

Where is CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match will be played at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time is CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

Advertising

CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match begins at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.