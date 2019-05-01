CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score: Chennai Super Kings will look to snatch back their top spot in the Indian Premier League 2019 on Wednesday when they play table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two sides have already booked their playoff berths.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be high on confidence having posted four wins in their last five matches. Young Shreyas Iyer has done a good job of leading the team, which also has 16 points from 12 games, and has scored important runs. IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019: Catch live score and updates
Captains speak after the toss
MS Dhoni: Less dew today, because of the cloud cover. When you've played enough international cricket it's never 100%. You're always a little less than that. We were looking to bat first anyway. It's a bit of a worry for the opposition, because I'll be coughing at them (laughs). Me, Faf and Jadeja come in for Dhruv Shorey, Santner, and Murali Vijay.
Shreyas Iyer: We're bowling first. Hoping for dew in the second innings. The wicket looks dry so we have got three spinners in our side too. Suchith and Trent Boult come in for Ishant Sharma and Rabada. Rabada has some back issue, but it's a precautionary measure, and Ishant has an ankle niggle.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Both the sides have already made it to the playoffs and will battle for the pole position. Which team will come on top? Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Delhi Capitals won the toss and they have elected to bowl first
WATCH: Dhawan lauds Shreyas Iyer
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan lauds Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer for his leadership qualities
CSK vs DC Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 19
Matches won by CSK: 13
Matches won by DC: 6
Matched played in Chennai: 7 (CSK 5, DC 2)
Matches played in Delhi: 7 (CSK 5, DC 2)
CSK average score against DC: 162
DC average score against CSK: 146
Most runs for CSK: 476 (MS Dhoni)
Most runs for DC: 142 (Rishabh Pant)
Most wickets for CSK: 11 (Dwayne Bravo)
Most wickets for DC: 8 (Amit Mishra)
