CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score: Chennai Super Kings will look to snatch back their top spot in the Indian Premier League 2019 on Wednesday when they play table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two sides have already booked their playoff berths.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be high on confidence having posted four wins in their last five matches. Young Shreyas Iyer has done a good job of leading the team, which also has 16 points from 12 games, and has scored important runs. IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.