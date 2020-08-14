CSK boys reunite: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and others reach Chennai for IPL training camp

Piyush Chawla, Suresh Raina, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, Karn Sharma and Deepak Chahar were among the first to reach Chennai on Friday. (Twitter/Suresh Raina)

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav were among the first cricketers who landed in Chennai from various parts of the country on Friday to attend Chennai Super Kings’s training camp ahead of IPL 2020.

The CSK players will be taking part in a six-day training camp, which will take place between August 15 and 20.

CSK’s training camp will be held at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Most Indian players in the CSK team are expected to reach the camp in the coming days.

Several domestic players from Tamil Nadu are also expected to be part of CSK’s training camp over the next week.

CSK’s foreign players and coaches are expected to join the rest of the team in the UAE itself, the venue of the IPL 2020 season.

