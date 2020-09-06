Who will be CSK’s next captain? ‘It’s been in the back of MS Dhoni’s mind,’ says Bravo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and teammate Dwayne Bravo during a practice session. (PTI/File Photo)

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful sides in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under the leadership of the MS Dhoni, who was bought in the first season, the franchise has won three IPL titles.

But as the CSK captain enters the last lap of his career, thoughts are already in place about who will be next in line to lead the team and how to groom them.

Allrounder Dwayne Bravo said that it’s a matter of time when Dhoni decides to step down from captaincy and it could be anyone — Suresh Raina, or someone younger, who can lead the team in the coming years.

“I know it’s been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger,” Bravo was quoted as saying by ABP News.

“He doesn’t have to worry about a billion people now, it’s just CSK the franchise but I don’t think that’ll change the person he is, won’t he change how leads the team, definitely he’ll be the same person,” Bravo added.

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise).”

“We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain,” Bravo, who recently became the first cricketer to claim 500 T20 wickets.

“I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other’s success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK,”

