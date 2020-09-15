CSK IPL Team 2020 Players List: Chennai Super Kings Full squad, players list

Chennai Super Kings will play their first match against Mumbai Indians. (File Photo)

CSK IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: It been over a year since MS Dhoni last featured in a cricket match. And the wait will finally be over as the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman gets ready to play his first match in the upcoming edition of IPL. Dhoni-led CSK will aim for a fourth IPL crown as they kick-off their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Despite all the Covid safety measures, IPL was struck with the deadly virus with CSK being a sole victim. The franchise had 13 members tested positive after their arrival in UAE. The list of positives included frontline seamer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite the setback, the duo are fine and have now resumed their training.

Full squad-

Batsman – MS Dhoni (c/wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, RutuRaj Gaikwad, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk)

Bowlers – Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore

All-rounders – Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner

Support Staff –

Coach – Stephen Fleming

Batting coach – Michael Hussey

Bowling coach – Laxmipathy Balaji

Fielding coach – Rajiv Kumar

Raina and Harbhajan opt out

The team, however will miss the services of veteran cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this season. The duo pulled out from the contest earlier this month, citing personal reasons.

Raina’s departure from the CSK camp last month was the most high-profile departure. The 33-year-old, though initially having reached UAE with his teammates, pulled out of the season for personal reasons. However, he later said that he may return to the team soon.

Harbhajan became the second CSK player to pull out, also due to personal reasons. With two senior players Raina and Harbhajan out, CSK have been hit the hardest. In the spin department, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Piyush Chawla will be looking to step up in Harbhajan’s absence.

