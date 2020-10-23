One-man-army Sam Curran fights CSK out of tight corner

Sam Curran's maiden fifty for CSK rescued them from 21/5 vs MI. (Twitter/IPL)

Sam Curran’s maiden fifty for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) helped stave off what could have been one of the worst collapses in IPL history.

He came in to bat when the score was 21/5. His ablest ally turned out to be No.10 Imran Tahir. With wickets falling around him, Curran held his nerve to take the total to 114/9 before being dismissed off the last ball.

The seam pair from Mumbai – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult – gave their team the perfect start as CSK lost three wickets with three on the board.

FOLLOW LIVE | CSK vs MI

The team then went on to lose another wicket as Boult (4/18) bowled his best spell in IPL history. In the three overs he bowled in the Powerplay, the Kiwi pacer gave away just five runs and sent both CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis back to the dugout.

CSK’s collapse

* CSK 3/3 after 1.5 overs – CSK now stand at the second position in the list of losing first three wickets for fewest runs in IPL. Deccan Chargers and Kochi Tuskers had lost the same number of wickets with just one run on the board back in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

* CSK 3/4 after 2.5 overs – CSK stand second in the list of losing first four wickets for fewest runs in IPL. Kochi holds the record for losing the first four batsmen with just two runs on the board.

* CSK 43/7 after 8.5 overs – CSK stand second in the list of lowest scores at the fall of 7th wicket in IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore had lost seven wickets with just 42 on the board against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. RCB in the following suffered a similar collapse against the same opponent, with one run extra on the board.

Curran and Tahir provide entertaining finish

CSK’s innings would have been wrapped up for much fewer runs had it not been for a highly entertaining passage of play in which Sam Curran and Imran Tahir added 43 runs, the highest 9th wicket partnership in IPL history. The partnership included a few cheeky shots from Tahir, some singles turned down by Curran and a few big shots from the left-hander’s willow in the last over. His 52 took the CSK score to 114/9 in 20 overs.

Just four #CSK batsmen in double figures – Curran top-scorer by a distance! #IPL2020 Boult’s best figures in #IPL pic.twitter.com/g2bQjAueUZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 23, 2020

Curran has been arguably CSK’s valuable player this season. He has been used as an opening batsman, a middle order batsman, and sometimes in his more usual Number 7, like he was on Friday. All this while he continues being one of their most trusted bowlers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd