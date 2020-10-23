Traveling in India is absolutely draining: Chris Morris relishes IPL 2020 travel schedule

Despite just featuring in five matches, Morris has made significant contribution to the side both with the ball and bat (Source: Sportzpics)

While many cricketers are struggling to adapt to the sport’s new norm of bio-secure environment, Chris Morris finds it extremely convenient. The South African cricketer, who is in terrific form, feels switching venues frequently during the course of the tournament is the “toughest part of the IPL.”

With the ongoing season now being played at just three venues, the Royal Challengers all-rounder terms the experience “magnificent” and less exhausting.

“Traveling in India is not as easy as it looks. It is absolutely draining. You finish a game almost midnight and get back to your hotel room around 2 am, pack your bags.”

“You are already exhausted from the game and by the time you finish packing, it’s almost 3 to 4 and we are leaving the hotel in a couple of hours. You got to wake up, shower, look respectable and get on the bus and drive for another hour and a half to reach the airport and get in some plane and fly somewhere.”

“You might have to play two days later, so it’s absolutely draining,” Morris said during a virtual press conference.

Stop & stare: How Washington Sundar keeps batsmen in check in IPL 2020

Acknowledging the advantage, the all-rounder said that this new experience make it more like “playing at home” and players go into the next contest more “relaxed”.

Morris, who admits of being skeptical about the bio-bubble setup, feels the team management has done an “unbelievable” job.

“In the beginning, I thought it would be a lot worse, we will get bored and lose our minds. Luckily we have got a good bunch of guys and RCB management have been unbelievable.”

“We got the beach to ourselves and last night we had a barbeque all of us with cricket on the big screen,” the 33-year-old said.

After missing out the initial phase of the tournament, Morris brought a new flare in the team with his return. Despite just featuring in five matches, Morris has made significant contribution to the side both with the ball and bat, something his teammate and countryman AB de Villiers has already testified for.

Morris too is pleased with his role for RCB, stating that “cricket without pressure is boring”. He feels that being a professional demands you to be ready for such situation.

“These are the hard situation you want to be in. These are where you want to get tested as a cricketer. You get to ball fast, you get to bowl yorkers and then you get to smack sixes, what more you want,” he said.

Speaking about the tracks in UAE, which has been efficiently utilised by the bowlers in a format dominated by the batsmen, Morris said the wickets are good for fast bowling.

“Wickets have helped us a little bit and has been good for fast bowling and there’s swing, doesn’t often swing in India, so it’s quite nice to see a cricket ball swinging even if it’s for one over.”

However, he considers the spinners will come handy as the tournament enters its business end. “I think wickets are getting better for spinners and if there is dew it will help batters but I think when the conditions are a little bit dryer it will help a lot for spinners.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd