COVID-19 in IPL 2020: CSK with 13 positives, RR with a recovery, Raina returns home

Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 835K people globally continues to plunge the global sporting calendar into disarray, the Indian Premier League (IPL) being the latest to fall prey to its grip. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the worst hit with 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including two players. Their senior statesman, Suresh Raina has also left the camp citing “personal reasons”.

What has BCCI said:

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has informed that 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. Ever since reports of positive cases has come out, the IPL Medical Team is working round the clock and monitoring those affected. Their close contacts have also been isolated from other team members, the board revealed in a statement on Saturday evening.

As far as players are concerned, the Board has withheld their identity but one is a white-ball T20 specialist seamer for India while the other is speculated to be a top-order India A batsman.

Protocol:

The BCCI stated as per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols conducted RT-PCR COVID-19 tests on players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel, and ground transport staff.

All positive cases have a mandatory 14-day quarantine period after which they also have to record two negative RT-PCR tests. Only then will they be allowed inside the bio-bubble.

CSK’s quarantine period in Dubai has already been extended until September 1.

Raina’s Rumours

Probably the biggest shocker of the day was Suresh Raina pulling out from this season. While the southpaw is yet to address the issue, the reason being speculated is a family tragedy along with the growing COVID-19 cases in the team.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” CSK tweeted CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s statement.

Raina’s absence will definitely be a massive blow for the Yellow Army.

Rajasthan Record Recovery

There is a silver lining amid all the gloom as Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik made a recovery from the virus and will now join the squad in Dubai.

He has completed his 14-day quarantine along with two negative reports as he joined the squad in Dubai.

The IPL is scheduled to being on September 19 and will be played in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

